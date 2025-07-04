32 C
Friday, July 4, 2025
Assam CM Sarma Accuses Congress of Cowardice Over Cow Protection During Eid

By The Hills Times
GUWAHATI, JULY 4: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday went on a sharp attack against the Congress party, blaming it for not having the political will to take up the cause of protecting cows, especially during religious festivals such as Eid. Addressing an informal gathering, Sarma bluntly dared the opposition to stand up against the killing of cows, saying only the BJP has the belief to do so.

“I dare the Congress to have the guts to inform the Muslim community in Assam that cow sacrifice is a heinous crime. They can never say it. It will take them seven lives,” Sarma asserted, igniting new controversy regarding religious sentiments and political polarization in the state.

Referring to Islamic traditions, the Chief Minister contended that cow sacrifice is not something religiously mandatory. “Qurbani can be done of other animals as well. BJP has the temerity to ask people that — on the next Eid, please sacrifice a goat, not a cow,” he stated, placing the party’s position as one of moral necessity and not political convenience.

Sarma also blamed the Congress for remaining mum over the sale of beef in the vicinity of religious and cultural complexes, including temples and naamghars (Vaishnavite prayer halls). “Has Congress ever made a protest over beef being openly sold in such locations?” he queried. He reiterated that the BJP’s policy has its root in ideological belief, not vote-bank politics.

