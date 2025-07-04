32 C
Newlywed Man Killed in Bihar; Wife, Alleged Lover Among Accused

HT DIGITAL

GUWAHATI, JULY 4: In a frightening case similar to the recent Meghalaya honeymoon killing, a 25-year-old man was reportedly gunned down mere 45 days after his wedding in Bihar’s Aurangabad district. The deceased, Priyanshu, was a Barwan village resident under Nabinagar police station jurisdiction.

As per police, Priyanshu was coming back home by train from his sister’s place on June 25. Having arrived at Nabinagar station, he phoned his wife, Gunja Devi, and instructed her to send somebody to fetch him. On his way from the station to his house, he was waylaid and shot dead by two contract killers.

Gunja Devi, age in her 20s, has been arrested and so have the two suspected assassins. The police have also initiated a hunt for her uncle, 55-year-old Jeevan Singh, with whom Devi was said to have been romantically involved. The investigators reported that Devi and Singh had planned to get married, but their families had rejected the idea. Therefore, Devi allegedly had to marry Priyanshu just over nine weeks ago.

Superintendent of Police Amrish Rahul said that the probe took a decisive turn after Devi had tried to escape from the village after the murder, which made Priyanshu’s relatives suspicious. During the investigation, police looked into mobile call records and noticed frequent calls being exchanged between Devi and Singh, and Singh and the two killers.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been constituted to deal with the case. While Devi and the two suspects are in police custody, attempts are being made to locate Singh, who is still on the run.

The case has been compared to the high-profile Meghalaya honeymoon murder case involving Sonam Raghuvanshi, who was arrested in May along with her lover and three accomplices for allegedly killing her husband, Raja Raghuvanshi, on their honeymoon.

