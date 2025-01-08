2nd day of Gunotsav 2025 in KA eventful

HT Bureau

DIPHU, Jan 7: The second day of the first phase of Gunotsav 2025, aimed at assessing the quality of education across the state, commenced in Karbi Anglong (KA) on Tuesday. Karbi Anglong falls in the first phase of the assessment along with 11 other districts of Assam.

The external evaluation to test students’ aptitude in learning was conducted, covering 1,292 primary, ME, and high government schools in the district.

The self-evaluation by teachers of the schools was conducted on the first day, i.e., on Monday. The education department has assigned ministers, MPs, MLAs, Chief Executive Members (CEMs), Executive Members (EMs), IAS, IPS, IFS, APS and AFS officers as external evaluators for the exercise.

The theme of Gunotsav this year is ’Ensuring Quality Education.’ Taking part as an external evaluator was the minister for sports and youth welfare and welfare of minorities and development department, Nandita Garlosa. She attended the morning assembly.

The students started the morning assembly by singing the national anthem ’Jana Gana.’ The thought of the day was spoken by the selected students and other activities.

Aftermath, the minister visited Town LP School, where she interacted with the students and went through the enrollment of the students and attendance of the students and teachers. She then moved a little away from the bustling Diphu town to Jordanlangso LP School, Rongnong’eh, Matipung.

She entered every classroom and interacted with the children on their learning. The minister conducted a reading test for the children to assess their learning skills.

She also inspected the kitchen, where the mid-day meal is prepared and tested the food cooked for children.

Garlosa in one of the classrooms was surprised to see children sitting on the floor and keeping their books on plastic stools as the benches and desks were damaged. She asked the teachers to make the students talk in English during school hours so that children learn to speak and write in English as it is an english medium school.

The Minister then returned to Binapani High School to continue the remaining evaluation activities. She sat with the staff and enquired about student enrollment, management, and teaching practices of the school to promote quality education.

Garlosa ate the mid-day meal, where she sat with the students on the floor of the school veranda.

The first phase of Gunotsav will cover 16,056 schools in 11 districts with 14,11,874 students. A total of 6,365 external evaluators are engaged.