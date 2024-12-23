14 C
2nd phase of ceremonial distribution of new ration cards successfully conducted

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Dec 22: The 2nd Phase of the ceremonial distribution of new ration cards under the National Food Security Act (NFSA) was successfully conducted in Haflong, an official statement said on Sunday.

The event was organised by the North Cachar Hills Autonomous Council (NCHAC), Haflong in collaboration with the Food, Public Distribution and Consumer Affairs Department.

The program was officially inaugurated via a live telecast from North Lakhimpur by the chief minister of Assam Dr Himanta Biswa Sharma.

The ceremony featured esteemed guest Debolal Gorlosa, chief executive member of NCHAC, addressing the gathering with insights into the significant steps taken towards ensuring food security for all.

A total of 3,408 new ration cards were distributed while raising the cumulative total to 37092 across the entire district of Dima Hasao.

The theme of the program, “Assam Government’s Continued Journey Towards a Healthy Society is a Fulfilment of a Promise,” reflects the government’s commitment to enhancing the welfare of its citizens.

In his address, Debolal Gorlosa expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for their unwavering support in this initiative.

He also acknowledged the efforts of Ranjit Kr Das Minister of Panchayat and Rural development for his role in successfully facilitating the distribution process.

“To ensure efficient use of resources, Gorlosa urged ineligible individuals to voluntarily surrender their ration cards, emphasising that one cannot hold both a job and a ration card simultaneously. He cautioned willful defaulters to act before any necessary enforcement actions are initiated,” the statement said.

Furthermore, the chief executive member instructed the Food and Civil Supplies Department to ensure that entitled beneficiaries receive their full entitlement without any reductions.

Minister of Sports and Youth Affairs Nandita Gorlosa, elaborated on the detailed processes involved in ration card distribution.

She announced that provisions for pulses and sugar will soon be included in the ration card system, and efforts are underway to link the Orunodoi scheme with the ration card initiative.

