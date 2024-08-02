Himanta Biswa Sarma accuses Jharkhand govt of preventing him from visiting Gopinathpur in Pakur

RANCHI/PAKUR, Aug 1: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday accused the Jharkhand government of preventing him from visiting Gopinathpur village in Pakur district.

Sarma, who is BJP’s Jharkhand election co-incharge, is on a two-day visit to the state.

He intended to go to Gopinathpur, where a clash between two groups had taken place around Muharram, according to a BJP legislator.

“The Jharkhand government has prevented me from going to Gopinathpur. If a Chief Minister cannot visit there, one can imagine the condition of the common people,” Sarma told reporters at Phulo Jhano Chowk in Dumka district while en route to Pakur.

Sarma visited KKM College hostel in Pakur, where a clash between tribal students and police took place on the night of July 26, injuring 15 people, including six police personnel.

He met the tribal students and appealed to the state government to treat the injured. He also demanded a probe into the incident and action against the guilty police personnel.

Additionally, he plans to inspect areas where tribal land was allegedly seized by Bangladeshi infiltrators in the district.

Leader of Opposition Amar Bauri raised the issue in the Assembly and said the Assam CM was stopped from going to Gopinathpur.

Bauri described the day as a “black chapter in democracy”, noting that not only were 18 BJP MLAs suspended from the Assembly till 2 pm on Friday for raising public issues, but also a CM was barred from reaching out to people.

Pakur sub-divisional officer (SDO) Pravin Kerketta said the Assam CM was prevented from visiting Gopinathpur due to security reasons.

“But, he has been allowed to take part in other party programmes in the district,” he said.

The SDO, however, did not divulge details about stopping Sarma from going to Gopinathpur.

Jharkhand BJP president alleged that CM Hemant Soren has given a free hand to Bangladeshi infiltrators to travel and settle in the state, but Sarma was prevented from meeting people of his own country.

“The people of Jharkhand will give a befitting reply to Congress and JMM in the upcoming elections,” Marandi posted on X.

Later, Sarma visited Gaibathan village in Pakur district, where a clash had taken place on July 18 between local tribals and another group, which the BJP labeled as Bangladeshi infiltrators, over a land dispute.

Sarma met the injured tribals and said the state government did not arrange anything for their treatment.

He alleged that the land of Parameshwar Hembram and Dandu Hembram were occupied by two Muslims and a court had directed the district administration to hand over the plots to the original owners. But, they were not still allotted the plots, he said.

To assist with their legal battles and medical expenses, Sarma announced that his party will provide Rs 1 lakh each to the affected persons.

Sarma alleged that the demography of Santhal Pargana including Pakur was changing. “Despite a tribal CM, tribals are not safe here. The land of tribals is being forcefully occupied because the government here is doing politics of appeasement. Due to fear of Bangladeshi infiltrators, I was not allowed to go to Gopinathpur. I will come to Gopinathpur next time for sure,” he said.

“The intruders who came to Gaibathan in Jharkhand have created terror among our tribal families. These intruders have occupied the lands of tribals. Today I met the affected families and assured them of all possible help,” he posted on X.

Sarma further accused the JMM-Congress government of protecting infiltrators for electoral gains, thus altering the state’s demographic balance.

“Everyone believes that under vote bank politics, the JMM-Congress government is providing protection to the infiltrators to change the demography of the state,” he said.

Later, addressing a press conference in Pakur, the Assam CM said the situation in the district is serious.

“On Friday, I will apprise Jharkhand governor (Santosh Kumar Gangwar) about the situation in Pakur and entire Santhal Pargana. I will also inform Home Minister Amit Shah,” he said.

Sarma said people of Jharkhand will become aware and raise their voice against infiltrators. “They would also seek a reply from the state government, which failed to provide protection to tribals,” he said. (PTI)