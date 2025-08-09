10 Bangladeshi infiltrators sent back: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

GUWAHATI, Aug 8: Ten illegal Bangladeshi infiltrators have been ‘pushed back’ by security forces to the neighbouring country from Assam’s Sribhumi district on Friday, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

‘Stern action against illegal infiltration continues! In the wee hours today, @assampolice pushed back 10 illegal Bangladeshi infiltrators from the Sribhumi sector’, the chief minister posted on X.

Sarma said that attempts to ‘alter Assam’s demography will not be tolerated. Borders secured, infiltrators repelled!’

Assam police had pushed back 27 illegal infiltrators from Sribhumi, back to Bangladesh last week.

More than 387 alleged illegal infiltrators have been pushed back in recent months.

Sarma claimed the state government was committed to an infiltration-free Assam.

The BSF has intensified its vigil along the 1,885 km-long India-Bangladesh border in the North East since the disturbances began in Bangladesh last year.

Assam Police is also maintaining a high alert along the India-Bangladesh border to ensure that no person can enter the state illegally and any person without any valid citizenship documents will be pushed back, an official said. (PTI)