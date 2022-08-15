35 Anganwadi Centres inaugurated in Biswanath

HT Correspondent

BISWANATH CHARIALI, Aug 14: A total of 35 model Anganwadi Centres were formally inaugurated by cabinet minister Urkhaw Brahma at Biswanath. Handloom and Textile, Soil Conservation and Bodoland Welfare minister Urkhaw Brahma along with Biswanath MLA Pramod Borthakur inaugurated three model Anganwadi Centres including Geruwabari model Anganwadi Centre, Nilpur model Anganwadi Centre and Satsangh model Anganwadi Centre in presence of Biswanath DC Munindra Nath Nagatey beside other officials. Notably, the model Anganwadi Centres were constructed with a financial aid of Rs 25 lakh each. Out of the 35 model Anganwadi Centres, 10 are from Biswanath LAC, 11 from Behali LAC, 10 from Gohpur LAC and 4 from Sootea LAC. Beside minister Brahma, Biswanath MLA Pramod Borthakur, Behali MLA Ranjit Dutta, ADC’s Kulen Sarma, Dr Surjya Kamal Bora, election officer Debasish Goswami inaugurated the model Anganwadi Centres.