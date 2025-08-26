33.9 C
Tuesday, August 26, 2025
36 B’deshi infiltrators deported from Assam

GUWAHATI, Aug 25: As many as 36 Bangladeshi infiltrators have been deported from two districts of Assam, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Monday.

He asserted that such people infringe upon the rights of the indigenous people and will be sent back to where they belong.

“36 illegal Bangladeshi infiltrators have been pushed back to Bangladesh from Sribhumi and South Salmara,” Sarma said in a post on X.

He, however, did not mention when the infiltrators were deported.

“These illegal infiltrators change our demography and infringe upon the rights of the indigenous and will be pushed back to where they belong,” Sarma added.

Assam Police has launched a statewide crackdown on illegal immigrants, particularly Bangladeshi nationals, residing without valid documents.

Over 400 alleged Bangladeshi infiltrators have been deported in recent months. (PTI)

