31 C
Guwahati
Friday, August 26, 2022
type here...

37 dismissed from service in Sivasagar ASTC

Assam
Updated:
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Correspondent

SIVASAGAR, Aug 25: The ASTC, through a notification from managing director Rahul Das on Thursday, dismissed from 37 contractual helpers and cleaners from the Sivasagar ASTC office which has aroused angry protests from the sacked employees.

- Advertisement -

According to sources, the boys were recruited mainly for the ASTC buses that are in service of ONGC. The recruitment, following a local advertisement, was done through interviews and physical tests on January 7, 2022. But for reasons known only to ASTC, the employees were dismissed.

Superintendent of Sivasagar ASTC, Satyajit Gogoi, while talking to the media, said that he does not know the reasons and that the notice is served as per the order of the head office in Guwahati.

The youths after receiving the notification told the media that they joined the ASTC service after resigning from their earlier occupations and that they have nowhere to go now. They demanded that they should be recruited again by the ASTC as they appeared in the interviews for the posts.

BTS’ RM-APPROVED WAYS TO PULL OFF LONG COATS
BTS’ RM-APPROVED WAYS TO PULL OFF LONG COATS
TV Actresses Flaunt Their Curves In Bikinis
TV Actresses Flaunt Their Curves In Bikinis
TOP 10 AIRLINES IN INDIA
TOP 10 AIRLINES IN INDIA
K-pop stars BTS may be ruling the world with their voice. They have high educational qualification.
K-pop stars BTS may be ruling the world with their voice. They have high educational qualification.
BTS J-hope approved ways to nail airport looks
BTS J-hope approved ways to nail airport looks
- Advertisement -
The Hills Timeshttps://www.thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Samaloi Gusthi performs ‘Puwate Aabeli’

The Hills Times - 0
BTS’ RM-APPROVED WAYS TO PULL OFF LONG COATS TV Actresses Flaunt Their Curves In Bikinis TOP 10 AIRLINES IN INDIA K-pop stars BTS may be ruling the world with their voice. They have high educational qualification. BTS J-hope approved ways to nail airport looks