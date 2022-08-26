37 dismissed from service in Sivasagar ASTC

HT Correspondent

SIVASAGAR, Aug 25: The ASTC, through a notification from managing director Rahul Das on Thursday, dismissed from 37 contractual helpers and cleaners from the Sivasagar ASTC office which has aroused angry protests from the sacked employees.

According to sources, the boys were recruited mainly for the ASTC buses that are in service of ONGC. The recruitment, following a local advertisement, was done through interviews and physical tests on January 7, 2022. But for reasons known only to ASTC, the employees were dismissed.

Superintendent of Sivasagar ASTC, Satyajit Gogoi, while talking to the media, said that he does not know the reasons and that the notice is served as per the order of the head office in Guwahati.

The youths after receiving the notification told the media that they joined the ASTC service after resigning from their earlier occupations and that they have nowhere to go now. They demanded that they should be recruited again by the ASTC as they appeared in the interviews for the posts.