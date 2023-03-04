45.7 Percent Cancer Cases In NE Region Due To Consumption Of Tobacco Products: Dr Amal Chandra Kataki

HT Correspondent

- Advertisement -



NAGAON, March 3: In a function organised at the college auditorium of historic Nowgong College (Autonomous), Dulal Chandra Goswami Memorial Trust ceremonially presented the prestigious — ‘Dulal Chandra Goswami Memorial Research Award’ to Lakshya Jyoti Borthakur, assistant professor, department of Chemistry, Nowgong College, and Dr Tiken Das, assistant professor, department of Economics, Nowgong College here.

The award presentation programme was organised by the trust itself in association with the Internal Quality Assurance Cell of the college.

Dr Sarat Borkatoki, principal of the historic college chaired the programme and Dr Bhuban Chandra Chutiya, coordinator to Internal Quality Assurance Cell, anchored the entire programme. Dr Amal Chandra Kataki, noted physician, cancer specialist and former director of B Borooah Cancer Institute, Guwahati, was present as the chief guest while senior lawyer Alok Goswami was present as a special invitee in the programme.

Both the awardees received the prestigious award from Dr Amal Chandra Kataki. During the programme, senior lawyer of Nagaon Bar Association, Alok Goswami also released a book titled ‘Introduction to Development Psychology’ penned by Dr Afzalur Rahman, professor, department of Education, Nowgong College.

While addressing the occasion, Dr Amal Chandra Kataki asserted that there are over 45.7 percent cases of cancer in the north-east region which is happening due to the consumption of tobacco products while it is only 28 percent in all India index. Besides, 22.3 percent cancer cases in the region have been caused due to consumption of alcohol while it is only 12 percent in all India index.

- Advertisement -

Advocating for early detection of cancer as well as to curb this fatal health hazard in the region, Dr Kataki insisted on frequent tests, effective food habits and effective lifestyle as well as proper awareness among the people, a release added.

Over five hundred students, teachers as well as research scholars from the college participated in the programme which was held on Friday.