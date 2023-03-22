481 Children Trafficked In 5 Years From State

GUWAHATI, March 21 (PTI): Altogether 481 children were trafficked from various parts of Assam in five years since 2017, the Assam Assembly was informed on Tuesday.

Replying to a query by BJP MLA Diganta Kalita during the Question Hour, women and child development minister Ajanta Neog said the government is taking various steps to prevent the cases of child trafficking in the state.

- Advertisement -

She informed the House that 481 children were subjected to trafficking from 2017 to 2022 and the highest 77 kids were trafficked from Guwahati city.

Out of the total, 574 were girls and 185 boys, while 25 were in the age bracket of 0-5 years, 59 in 6-10 years, 353 in 11-15 years and 322 in 16-18 years of age.

She also said that a total of 759 children went missing since 2017 and 666 of them have been rescued.

“We are taking various steps to rescue the remaining 93 children. Senior police officials are involved in the process,” the minister said.

- Advertisement -

The government has been filing cases under The Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act, 1956 and The Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012 to investigate the trafficking cases, she added.

“We have also formed Anti Human Trafficking Unit and Special Juvenile Police in all districts to prevent such crimes,” Neog said.