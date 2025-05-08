23 C
57.65% voter turnout : Second phase of Panchayat Polls concludes peacefully in Hojai

Hojai, May 7: The second phase of the Panchayat elections in Hojai district concluded peacefully on Wednesday, witnessing a voter turnout of 57.65% across 774 polling stations spread over the assembly constituencies of Hojai, Lumding, and Binnakandi.

Polling began at 7:30 AM and continued uninterrupted till 4:30 PM. Although the official voter turnout at the time of reporting stood at 57.65%, this number is expected to rise as final figures from all polling stations are compiled.

A total of 6,30,600 voters were eligible to cast their votes in this phase, including 3,23,000 male, 3,07,591 female, and 9 transgender voters. The elections covered 12 Zila Parishads, 68 Gaon Panchayats, 680 wards, and 5 Anchalik Panchayats, with 2,099 candidates in the fray.

In a notable development, the BJP candidate for Kaki ZPC was elected unopposed.

The smooth and peaceful conduct of the polls has been widely appreciated, reflecting effective coordination and management by the election authorities. It is also noteworthy that, at the time of filing this report, voting was still ongoing in some polling stations within the district.

