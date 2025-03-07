61 senior citizens leave for a pilgrimage tour from BTR

HT Correspondent

KOKRAJHAR, March 6: A total of 61 senior citizens from different parts of Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) left for Madhya Pradesh, under a pilgrimage tour.

The group of pilgrims will be visiting various historic and religious sites in Indore.

Pramod Boro, the chief executive member of Bodoland Territorial Region facilitated the pilgrimage tour for senior citizens from different parts of the BTR.

On Wednesday, the pilgrims embarked on their spiritual journey from Kokrajhar Railway Station, boarding the Gandhidham Express to visit various historic and religious sites in Indore in Madhya Pradesh.

Before departure, the senior citizens were honoured with traditional Aronai and Phulam Gamos’ at the railway station.

They were also provided with fruits, bottled water, and dry snacks, including chira, muri, and gur-mithai, as a gesture of goodwill.

Lok Sabha MP Joyanta Basumatary and UPPL General Secretary Raju Kumar Narzary, and several dignitaries graced the event, who wished the pilgrims a safe and fulfilling journey.

Dr Surath Narzary, a senior citizen in Kokrajhar, expressed his gratitude and thanks to the CEM of BTR, Pramod Boro for facilitating the tour pilgrimage for the senior citizens of the Bodoland region.