Bill for provincialisation of municipal employees passed by Assam assembly

GUWAHATI, March 6: The Assam assembly on Thursday passed a legislation for provincialisation of services of employees of municipal boards in the state.

Housing and Urban Affairs minister Jayanta Malla Baruah, who moved the bill, said the urban local bodies appointed their employees and also paid salaries and other dues.

“However, many municipal boards are facing financial crunch and are being unable to pay the salaries on time. Also, there is a difference of pay for the same posts depending on the municipal board,” he said.

To bring parity of pay and ensure timely disbursement of monthly salaries from the state exchequer, The Assam Municipal Employees (Provincialisation) Bill, 2025 has been introduced, Baruah said.

He said it will cover employees appointed by the boards on or before September 4, 2013 and they will be treated as fresh appointees from the date of provincialisation.

Baruah said the provincialisation will entail appointment against the individual employed, and not create any cadre against that post.

“Cadre formation will be done as per need basis by the state government,” he said.

Independent legislator Akhil Gogoi, taking part in discussion of the bill, sought “pay protection” for the existing employees, claiming that most of them will undergo a salary cut as they will be deemed new appointees.

They will also be deprived of pension benefits for the duration already served, he said.

The minister, however, said that no pay protection can be provided as it is not admissible under the provisions of the bill.

The bill was passed by a voice vote in the assembly. (PTI)