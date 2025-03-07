Ex-militants accuse former DHD leader of halting earthwork in Dhansiri Forest

HT Bureau

DIPHU, March 6: Former members of six disbanded armed organisations submitted a memorandum to the Chief Executive Member (CEM) of the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC), Tuliram Ronghang, accusing Pronob Nunisa, the former leader of the disbanded outfit Dima Halam Daoga (DHD), of halting the ongoing earthwork in the Aao Kasiram area under the Rangapahar Forest Range of the Dhansiri Reserve Forest.

The former members submitting the memorandum include Wilingson Phangcho of the Karbi Longri and NC Hills Liberation Front (KLNLF); Goodwinson Kro of the Karbi People’s Liberation Tigers (KPLT) of Run Rongpi; Mensing Tokbi of KPLT Mensing Kramsa; John Tandon Bey of KPLT Donri Kramsa; Nikonjo Kathar of the United People’s Liberation Army (UPLA); and Francis Terang of the People’s Democratic Council of Karbi Longri (PDCK).

In the memorandum, the members claimed that on March 2, Nunisa, along with five individuals who identified themselves as part of the Eastern Rangapahar Forest Range under the Dhansiri Beat Office, approached officials while carrying sophisticated weapons, such as AK-series rifles and 303 rifles, demanding the cessation of the ongoing earthwork.

“They attempted to seize machinery and equipment,” the memorandum alleged.

The former militants also stated that a Forest quarter, belonging to the Eastern Rangapahar Forest Range of Dhansiri Beat Office, had been illegally occupied by Nunisa and his men. They further accused the range officer of Eastern Rangapahar Forest Range, Chandrasing Kro, and the Divisional Forest Officer (DFO), Bibison Tokbi, of turning a blind eye to the illegal occupation.

“They possess sophisticated arms like AK-series rifles, which were issued to the Forest staff of Dhansiri beat office during the tenure of the then Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF), Abhijit Rabha. However, after the retirement of the PCCF, these weapons were not returned to the respective Eastern Division Forest Range,” the memorandum quoted a source.

The former militants have demanded that the CEM either transfer or suspend the Range Officer, Chandrasing Kro, and the DFO, Bibison Tokbi, for turning a blind eye to the illegal occupation of department quarters by ex-armed cadres under the guise of forest protection.

They also expressed concern over the possession of arms, which they believe could disrupt peace and tranquility.