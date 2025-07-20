27.4 C
Guwahati
Sunday, July 20, 2025
7 dead in two road accidents in Assam

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
GUWAHATI, July 19: Seven people, including two children, were killed and two others injured in two separate road accidents in Assam on Saturday, police said.

While one accident happened in Hojai district, the other was reported from Dhubri, they said.

A speeding vehicle hit the railing of a bridge in the Nilbagan area of Hojai in the early hours, leading to the death of three persons on the spot. The fourth passenger was taken to a local hospital in a critical condition, where he succumbed to injures, police said.

In the Golakgunj area of Dhubri, a car skidded off the road and hit trees. A woman and a 10-month-old child was killed on the spot.

Police and locals rescued three others, including a 1.5-month-old child, from the car and rushed them to a local hospital.

The infant succumbed in the hospital, police said.

The two others injured in the accident are undergoing treatment, they said. (PTI)

