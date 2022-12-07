8 delegates from Assam attend AAICON 2022 in Kolkata

HT Correspondent

JORHAT, Dec 6: The two-day, 19th National Conference of Acupuncture Association of India (AAI) titled ‘AAICON 2022′ was held at Jadavpur University, Kolkata on December 3 and 4 in which over 250 delegates from across the country including eight from Assam, and from Sri Lanka and Bangladesh attended.

Niranjan Mahanta, an acupuncturist and one of the eight delegates from Assam, who is a senior journalist and a former Jorhat Press Club president, involved in several socio-cultural and literary bodies, told this correspondent on Tuesday that the Consulate-General of the Chinese Consulate, Kolkata Dr Zha Liyou, attended the inaugural ceremony held on December 3 as a special guest.

Mahanta stated that Liyou, in his address, said that acupuncture, which is a component of Chinese traditional medicine system, is much known and practiced in India by many and had been able forge a link between people of two neighbouring nations and had scope for strengthening ties between the countries.

The envoy said that acupuncture had been able to provide relief to people suffering from several diseases.

Liyou also recalled the contributions of Dr Dwarkanath Kotnis, along with four physicians from India who had gone to China during the Sino-Japanese war in the early part of 20th century and rendered invaluable service to Chinese people. He also mentioned Dr Bijoy Kumar Basu, a member of Dr Kotnis’ team who is credited with introducing acupuncture in India.

Mahanta further informed that Professor Suranjan Das, vice chancellor of Jadavpur University, Dr Siddhartha Niyogi, director, Health Services and Professor Dr Debasish Bhattacharyya, director, Medical Education (Both West Bengal government), Dr Mrigendranath Gantait, AAI president were among those spoke at the inaugural function, presided over by Dr Bhabani Prasad Sahoo, president, Organising Committee.

Mahanta also stated that 29 research papers were presented in the conference and among the resolutions adopted in it was to promote and popularise acupuncture across India and urge the state governments to provide support in this regard.

Magenta said that next year, AAI will organise its symposium at Guwahati Medical College and Hospital campus.