Parties hold candlelight march in solidarity with terror victims and martyr Tage Hailyang

Parties echoed the demand for accountability, justice, and a stronger stance against terrorism

Northeast
Updated:
By The Hills Times
HT Bureau

ITANAGAR, April 25: In a united display of grief and condemnation, both the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Arunachal Pradesh Youth Congress organized separate candlelight marches in Itanagar on Thursday. The events were held in protest against the recent terrorist attack on innocent tourists in Pahalgam, Jammu & Kashmir, and to express solidarity with the victims and their families.

The candlelight rallies saw participants raising slogans against terrorism and Pakistan, which has been accused of harboring and supporting terrorist groups.

Addressing the media during the BJP rally, State BJP General Secretary Nalong Mize strongly condemned the attack. “The time has come for strict action against terrorists. The people of Arunachal Pradesh are both angry and heartbroken over the brutal killing of innocent tourists. Such heinous acts are not only cowardly but evil,” he said.

Mize urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take decisive action against those responsible. “Those who murder in front of family members in the name of religion must receive the harshest punishment. We must go beyond words and strike them at their roots,” he added.

He also praised the state government for its swift response in announcing ex gratia compensation, a government job for a family member of the deceased, and plans to construct a permanent memorial in honor of Indian Air Force officer Late Tage Haliang, who was martyred in the attack.

Meanwhile, Arunachal Pradesh Youth Congress President Tarh Johny called for collective unity across party lines and religious communities. “Terrorists have no religion, no identity. These are not humans but beasts, and it’s time society comes together to remove such threats. We must not let religious or political divisions weaken our national unity,” he said.

He urged the central government to take strong and meaningful action and ensure justice for all victims. “We must stand in solidarity with our brave martyr, Late Haliang, and all others affected by such mindless violence.”

Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) Vice President Toko Mina raised concerns about lapses in national security and intelligence. “The government must answer for the failure to prevent such an attack and for the delay in response. While we appreciate the state’s support for the martyr’s family, it is the government’s duty to do even more if possible,” she said.

Both parties echoed the demand for accountability, justice, and a stronger stance against terrorism, emphasizing that national interest must remain above political differences.

