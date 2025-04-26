Arunachal Governor extends warm greetings on Gumkum Gumpa Festival

HT Bureau

ITANAGAR, April 25: The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh KT Parnaik has conveyed his heartfelt greetings to the people of the State, particularly to the Puroik community, on the auspicious occasion of Gumkum Gumpa.

In his message, the Governor expressed hope that the festival — a celebration of reunion and renewal — would strengthen the bonds of brotherhood and harmony, not only within the Puroik community but among all tribes of Arunachal Pradesh.

“Gumkum Gumpa is more than a cultural celebration; it is a tribute to togetherness, identity, and resilience,” he said. “The Puroik community, with its unique heritage and enduring spirit, holds a special place in the vibrant tapestry of our State.”

Acknowledging the challenges faced by the community, the Governor emphasized the importance of collective effort in advancing progress. “While historical and traditional circumstances may have delayed development in certain areas, I firmly believe that with unity, support, and determination, the future holds great promise,” he stated.

Encouraging the community to actively engage in the State’s development journey, the Governor urged the Puroik people to embrace education, health, and empowerment. “I encourage my Puroik brethren to fully participate in various welfare initiatives aimed at uplifting and supporting every individual,” he added.

“Let us walk hand in hand with mutual respect and shared aspirations, building a future that honors our rich traditions while welcoming progress,” the Governor concluded.

He wished that the festival brings joy, unity, and lasting harmony to the Puroik community and beyond.