27.4 C
Guwahati
Saturday, April 26, 2025
type here...

Arunachal Governor extends warm greetings on Gumkum Gumpa Festival

Northeast
Updated:
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Bureau

ITANAGAR, April 25: The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh KT Parnaik has conveyed his heartfelt greetings to the people of the State, particularly to the Puroik community, on the auspicious occasion of Gumkum Gumpa.

- Advertisement -

In his message, the Governor expressed hope that the festival — a celebration of reunion and renewal — would strengthen the bonds of brotherhood and harmony, not only within the Puroik community but among all tribes of Arunachal Pradesh.

Related Posts:

“Gumkum Gumpa is more than a cultural celebration; it is a tribute to togetherness, identity, and resilience,” he said. “The Puroik community, with its unique heritage and enduring spirit, holds a special place in the vibrant tapestry of our State.”

Acknowledging the challenges faced by the community, the Governor emphasized the importance of collective effort in advancing progress. “While historical and traditional circumstances may have delayed development in certain areas, I firmly believe that with unity, support, and determination, the future holds great promise,” he stated.

Encouraging the community to actively engage in the State’s development journey, the Governor urged the Puroik people to embrace education, health, and empowerment. “I encourage my Puroik brethren to fully participate in various welfare initiatives aimed at uplifting and supporting every individual,” he added.

- Advertisement -

“Let us walk hand in hand with mutual respect and shared aspirations, building a future that honors our rich traditions while welcoming progress,” the Governor concluded.

He wished that the festival brings joy, unity, and lasting harmony to the Puroik community and beyond.

5 Underrated Beaches in South India You Need to Discover
5 Underrated Beaches in South India You Need to Discover
10 Offbeat Weekend Getaways Near Bengaluru For A Crowd-Free Escape
10 Offbeat Weekend Getaways Near Bengaluru For A Crowd-Free Escape
Enjoy The Beauty Of Northeast With These10 Hidden Gems For Nature Lovers
Enjoy The Beauty Of Northeast With These10 Hidden Gems For Nature Lovers
10 Magical Destinations in East India That Will Leave You Spellbound
10 Magical Destinations in East India That Will Leave You Spellbound
10 Most Instagrammable Spots in Puducherry
10 Most Instagrammable Spots in Puducherry

- Advertisement -
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

26 April, 2025 | ePaper

The Hills Times -
5 Underrated Beaches in South India You Need to Discover 10 Offbeat Weekend Getaways Near Bengaluru For A Crowd-Free Escape Enjoy The Beauty Of Northeast With These10 Hidden Gems For Nature Lovers 10 Magical Destinations in East India That Will Leave You Spellbound 10 Most Instagrammable Spots in Puducherry