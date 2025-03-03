8-Year-Old Binita Chetry from Assam Shines on ‘Britain’s Got Talent’

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Mar 3: Eight-year-old Assam-based Binita Chetry astounded the audience and judges of Britain’s Got Talent (BGT) with her stunning dance skills and mesmerizing flexibility. Her routine, replete with backflips, handstands, and feats of gravity that defied nature, left them all agog and earned her a place in the next stage.

When questioned by judge David Walliams as to why she was wanting to compete on BGT, Binita sweetly said it was her dream stage and she would love to win so she could purchase a “pink princess house” with the winnings.

Her breathtaking performance was noticed by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and industrialist Anand Mahindra. CM Sarma posted a video of her performance on social media, congratulating her on her talent and wishing her luck in fulfilling her aspiration.

Mahindra, too, was equally impressed and described her as “world-class” and praised her discipline, stating that her control over her body was the result of rigorous practice and absolute determination.

Her performance was adjudged by Judge David Walliams, who called her “the strength of a tiger and the precision of a boa constrictor,” praising her distinct fusion of modern and Indian dance.

Binita also posted about her thrill on Instagram, deeming her performance a magical moment. She thanked everyone for their support, saying, “This is just the beginning of my ultimate adventure.”

Britain’s Got Talent is the world’s most famous talent show, which gives contestants a platform to expose their talent and compete for money, as well as a chance to perform on the prestigious Royal Variety Performance before the British Royal Family.

Thanks to her passion and talent, Binita Chetry not only brought glory to Assam but also touched hearts across the globe.