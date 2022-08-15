8th Assam Battalion, NCC organises cultural programme at Nagaon ADP College

HT Correspondent

NAGAON, August 14: Army wings of the 8th Assam Battalion, NCC organised a cultural event at the college auditorium of Anandaram Dhekial Phookon College in Nagaon. The programme was initiated under special pursuance of coordinator to ANO, lieutenant Dr Jalin Chetia.

Hundreds of NCC cadets from various colleges and schools of the town participated in the programme.

Commanding officer of the 8th Assam Battalion, NCC Colonel Amar Singh delivered the welcome address while Joi Kr Singh, principal of Nagaon ADP College graced the occasion as the chief guest. While addressing the occasion, professor Joi Kr Singh elaborated the dedications as well as selfless sacrifices of then freedom fighters across the country for country’s independence and also urged the NCC cadets to be dedicated themselves in the service of nation building.

Administrative officer of the battalion Colonel Sukhadev Singh, vice principal of ADP College Dr Mridul Kr Hazarika, Major Bhupal Kalita, Captain Ghanashyam Tide and other officials of the battalion participated in the programme, a release added.