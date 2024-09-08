Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma hints at recommending CBI probe

GUWAHATI, Sept 7: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday said the government will recommend a CBI probe into the illegal online trading scam unearthed in the state, if required at a later stage.

A top police officer said so far 59 arrests have been made, 22 look-out circulars issued, and 14 Special Investigation Teams (SITs) formed in connection with the scam.

Reports indicate that several online trading firms operated in the state without adhering to SEBI or RBI guidelines, leading to significant investor losses. A number of traders involved in these firms have been apprehended, while others remain at large.

“Assam Police has set up Special Investigation Teams (SIT) to monitor the cases of illegal online trading. The Enforcement Directorate and Income Tax have been taken into confidence. At the district level, the district police is handling it and the CID is tackling it at the headquarters level,” Sarma told reporters here.

“If required, the Assam government will recommend a CBI probe also,” he added.

Asked how some of the alleged kingpins have evaded the police net so far, the CM replied, “No one can evade the police for long.”

Meanwhile, DGP GP Singh in a series of posts on X said police action against unregulated deposit schemes has been carried out in 14 districts, leading to 28 cases being registered and 59 arrests made.

“For those who have not joined investigation despite Notices, 22 Look Out Circulars (LOC) have been initiated. The cases have been registered under Banning of Unregulated Deposit Schemes Act 2019 and appropriate sections of Bhartiya Nyaya Samhita,” he said.

“For proper investigation of the cases registered in connection with Unregulated Deposit Schemes Act, 14 SITs have been formed which would report to Supervision & Monitoring group at @AssamCid Hq ADGP & IGP CID,” Singh added.

He also said a case registered in Dibrugarh police station against a prime accused in one of the major scams has been transferred to the police’s Criminal Investigation Department (CID), with the CID instructed to form a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the case.

The DGP also said action against two police personnel has been initiated for involvement in these schemes.

“Lance Naik Saroj Deka of @AssamCid who has been found to be actively involved in unregulated deposit schemes has been dismissed from service today under Article 311(2)(b) of the Constitution of India and Rule 10(ii) of the Assam Services (Discipline and Appeal) Rules 1964,” he said.

“In view of allegations of unwarranted proximity with certain persons involved in unregulated deposit schemes & pending drawal of Departmental Proceeding, Inspector Jitumoni Deka, O/C Golaghat PS of Golaghat DEF has been placed under suspension with immediate effect,” Singh said in another post. (PTI)