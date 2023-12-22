AAJU announces awards for promising journalists

HT Correspondent

TEZPUR, Dec 21: The All Assam Journalists’ Union (AAJU) has revealed the winners of journalism awards in memory of four distinguished journalists from the state: martyr journalist Kamala Saikia, former AAJU president Rohini Medhi, noted journalist Nirmal Das, and former AAJU president Abul Haque Choudhury.

In a press conference held at the AAJU office, president Pankaj Kumar Nath and vice president Rajesh Dutta announced the results. The awards were given in different categories, and the winners are as follows: Martyr Journalist Kamala Saikia Memorial Investigative Journalism Award to Bhaskar Jyoti Bhuyan, special correspondent of Asomiya Pratidin from Chaiduar under Biswanath district; Rohini Medhi Memorial Rural Journalism Award to Arup Shandily, senior staff reporter of Dainik Asam; Journalist Nirmal Das Memorial Environmental Journalism Award to Sayad Rabiul Hoque of Goalpara district, correspondent from Krishnai for Asomiya Pratidin; Journalist Abul Hoque Choudhury Memorial Tourism Journalism Award to Jayanta Kumar Sarma, correspondent of Agradoot from Kaliabor under Nagaon district, and Jayanta Deka, correspondent of Asomiya Pratidin from Daulsala of Nalbari district.

The awards will be presented during the 11th biennial conference of the organisation on December 31 in Sarthebari, Barpeta district. The event is expected to be graced by the Governor of Assam, Gulab Chand Kataria, as the chief guest, along with other dignitaries, including cabinet minister of the state Pijush Hazarika, editor of Dainik Asam Hitesh Deka, Rajya Sabha MP Ajit Kumar Bhuyan, vice-chancellor of Krishnaguru Adhyatmik Visvavidyalaya Dr Dinesh Baishya, former advocate general of state Dr Ramesh Borpatragohain, and noted researcher and historian of the state Dr Madhurjyya Mondit Baruah.