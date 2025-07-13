28.6 C
Guwahati
Sunday, July 13, 2025
AAMSU stages protest against eviction drives

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Correspondent

GOSSAIGAON, July 12: The All Assam Minority Students’ Union (AAMSU) on Saturday staged a protest demonstration in Gossaigaon under the banner of its West Kokrajhar district unit, opposing the ongoing eviction drives being carried out in various parts of the state.

The demonstration was held in front of the AAMSU district office at Serfanguri and drew the participation of a large number of student activists and local residents.

The protesters attempted to march towards the Sub-Divisional Officer’s (SDO) office to submit a memorandum.

However, the march was stopped by the police, leading to sharp criticism from AAMSU leaders who decried the move as an infringement on their democratic right to protest.

During the gathering, AAMSU’s Central Organising Secretary Mazaharul Islam addressed the crowd and criticised the ongoing eviction measures in various districts, calling them unjust and demanding adequate rehabilitation for the families affected.

Islam also alleged that the state government was engaging in repressive tactics and called for policy changes that would safeguard the rights of the displaced.

The protest programme also saw the participation of other senior district leaders, including Organising Secretary Zakir Hussain.

In his remarks, Hussain criticised the eviction drives, raising concerns about their humanitarian impact and alleging that they have disproportionately affected minority communities.

He reiterated AAMSU’s demand for proper resettlement and assistance for those displaced.

The union further alleged that the ongoing evictions had resulted in loss of lives and urged the state government to acknowledge the severity of the situation.

Protesters called for immediate action from the administration to address the crisis and prevent further displacement without adequate legal and humanitarian safeguards.

The demonstration forms part of a broader campaign by AAMSU and other organisations raising concerns over eviction policies in Assam.

The union has announced that it will continue its democratic agitation until concrete steps are taken by the government to address the grievances of the affected families.

Milestone for Atmanirbhar Assam

The Hills Times -
