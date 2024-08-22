AAMSU submits memorandum to Prime Minister & stages protest in Hojai

HT Correspondent

HOJAI, Aug 21: The All Assam Minority Students’ Union (AAMSU), Hojai District Committee, on the direction of its Central Committee, submitted a memorandum to the chief minister through the district commissioner, Hojai, on Tuesday.

According to reports, they also staged a two-hour sit-in protest in front of the Hojai District Commissioner’s Office at Sankardevnagar. Hundreds of AAMSU members strongly demanded several actions, including: Halting the installation of smart meters by the electricity department and restoring the old meters to alleviate the burden of increased electricity bills on consumers; providing adequate compensation and rehabilitation to families affected by recent floods in Assam, which have left many people homeless; finding a permanent solution to the erosion problem caused by the Brahmaputra and Barak rivers, which has resulted in the loss of homes and livelihoods; providing land to all landless and evicted families, including those displaced by government projects, and ensuring their proper rehabilitation; arresting and punishing those responsible for the brutal murder of fishermen Abdul Jalil and Samir Uddin in Nagaon district on June 21, 2024, and providing Rs 10 lakh in compensation to their families; arresting and punishing those responsible for the heinous murder of Jahangir Alam and providing Rs 10 lakh in compensation to his family, while also uncovering the mystery surrounding the mastermind behind Jahangir Alam’s murder, Sunil Gogoi.

The protest was attended by over 400 members and supporters of AAMSU, including central committee members Giyasuddin Tapadar and Monowar Hussain, and Hojai district president Kabir Ahmed Laskar.