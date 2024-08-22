27 C
Guwahati
Thursday, August 22, 2024
type here...

AAMSU submits memorandum to Prime Minister & stages protest in Hojai

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Correspondent

HOJAI, Aug 21: The All Assam Minority Students’ Union (AAMSU), Hojai District Committee, on the direction of its Central Committee, submitted a memorandum to the chief minister through the district commissioner, Hojai, on Tuesday.

- Advertisement -

According to reports, they also staged a two-hour sit-in protest in front of the Hojai District Commissioner’s Office at Sankardevnagar. Hundreds of AAMSU members strongly demanded several actions, including: Halting the installation of smart meters by the electricity department and restoring the old meters to alleviate the burden of increased electricity bills on consumers; providing adequate compensation and rehabilitation to families affected by recent floods in Assam, which have left many people homeless; finding a permanent solution to the erosion problem caused by the Brahmaputra and Barak rivers, which has resulted in the loss of homes and livelihoods; providing land to all landless and evicted families, including those displaced by government projects, and ensuring their proper rehabilitation; arresting and punishing those responsible for the brutal murder of fishermen Abdul Jalil and Samir Uddin in Nagaon district on June 21, 2024, and providing Rs 10 lakh in compensation to their families; arresting and punishing those responsible for the heinous murder of Jahangir Alam and providing Rs 10 lakh in compensation to his family, while also uncovering the mystery surrounding the mastermind behind Jahangir Alam’s murder, Sunil Gogoi.

The protest was attended by over 400 members and supporters of AAMSU, including central committee members Giyasuddin Tapadar and Monowar Hussain, and Hojai district president Kabir Ahmed Laskar.

Top Whiskey Between Rs 500-5000 For Your Home Bar
Top Whiskey Between Rs 500-5000 For Your Home Bar
Top Peaceful Hill Stations In India
Top Peaceful Hill Stations In India
Amazing Facts About River Dolphin
Amazing Facts About River Dolphin
Visit The Top Wildlife Paradise In Northeast India
Visit The Top Wildlife Paradise In Northeast India
10 Best Places To Visit In September- October In India
10 Best Places To Visit In September- October In India
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

AR Rahman unveils ‘Le Musk’ soundtrack, says music is heartbeat of...

The Hills Times -
Top Whiskey Between Rs 500-5000 For Your Home Bar Top Peaceful Hill Stations In India Amazing Facts About River Dolphin Visit The Top Wildlife Paradise In Northeast India 10 Best Places To Visit In September- October In India