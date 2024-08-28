KADCC protests installation of ‘smart meters’

HT Bureau

DIPHU, Aug 27: Karbi Anglong District Congress Committee (KADCC) has taken out a protest rally here on Tuesday, over the alleged increase in monthly electricity bills of consumers after the installation of smart meters by Assam Power Distribution Company Limited (APDCL).

The Congress party took out a protest rally from KADCC office through the main thoroughfare of Diphu market and back to the party office demanding a halt in installation of smart metres.

KADCC president, Bidyasing Rongpi said that the installation of smart metres by APDCL in every household has defects in it. There is an abnormal increase of electricity bills experienced by consumers.

Rongpi said, “By installing smart meters has become a means of extorting money from the public by APDCL. Crores of money has been collected through this deceitful means. The people can no longer endure the smart meters and the government should do away with it.”

The memorandum submitted by the Congress to the deputy general manager, APDCL, Diphu said that installing smart meters has made life miserable for the common man. The consumers are experiencing an unbearable load of unimaginable amount of electricity bills.

It further stated that there is nothing smart about this ‘smart meter’; in fact, it is a way of extorting money from the common man. The smart meters were installed without the knowledge of consumers. The APDCL has not consulted or informed the consumers while installing them. Such an act of injustice can never be accepted and demanded that it should stop further installations of smart meters.

The protest was led by KADCC president, Bidyasing Rongpi; vice presidents, Pradip Singnar, Raton Engti, Ashok Teron, Ratul Teron, Semson Engti, Jagat Sing Engti and general secretaries Pradip Diphusa and Sanjit Teron.