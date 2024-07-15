AAP forms state council with representatives from 21 districts

HT Correspondent

DEMOW, July 14: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) organised a Press Meet at Demow Kamami Bhawan on Sunday. Addressing the media, Chandan Jyoti Phukan, AAP leader, announced the formation of the AAP Assam New State Council, comprising representatives from 21 districts. He highlighted that, with the participation of representatives from 21 districts and online support from 3 additional districts, the AAP Assam New State Council was established.

Phukan emphasised that the newly formed AAP State Council will adhere to the party constitution and undertake various initiatives in the coming days. He mentioned the possibility of forming an executive committee for Assam AAP if needed. The first formal meeting of the AAP State Council is scheduled to be held in Hojai next Sunday.

Present at the press meet were AAP women leaders Anurupa Boro, along with AAP leaders Ballab Patra, Himangshu Gogoi, Ajmal Hussain, and other prominent AAP members. Previously, under the presidency of Narayan Dutta Bhuyan, senior advocate of Guwahati High Court, a constitutional meeting was convened at Demow Kamami Bhawan on Sunday to formally establish the AAP State Council, with participation from various district representatives.