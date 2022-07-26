AAP Seeks Probe Into Maina Mishap

HT Correspondent

- Advertisement -

DIBRUGARH, July 25: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Mahila Shakti on Monday said the culprits who were responsible for the accident of Maina Nayak at Leptakatta tea factory should be arrested.

Addressing a press conference in Dibrugarh on Monday, Anamika Das, AAP state convener of Mahila Shakti said, “Those who were responsible for the accident of 24-year-old tea worker Maina Nayak should be immediately booked. We demand the government to take necessary steps to find out the culprits who were responsible for the accident of Maina Nayak.”

“By giving compensation to Maina Nayak is not enough. We want those who are responsible for the accident of Maina Nayak to be arrested. If the management of Leptakatta tea garden was responsible for her accident then they should be immediately arrested. We want a complete investigation into the matter to find out the actual truth,” Anamika Das said.

On July 19, Maina Nayak was seriously injured while working at the CTC (cut, tear, curl) machine of the bought leaf factory of Leptakatta tea garden.

- Advertisement -

Maina was rushed to Assam Medical College and Hospital (AMCH) but later she was shifted to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH). She is undergoing treatment at GMCH and the government has been planning to shift her to AIIMS, Delhi for better treatment.