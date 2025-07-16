26.4 C
Guwahati
Wednesday, July 16, 2025
type here...

Aaranyak organises frog watch and field photography session in Karbi Anglong

Amphibian conservation meets cultural storytelling in Phumen Engti village

Assam
Updated:
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

DIPHU, July 15: Aaranyak, a biodiversity conservation organisation, recently organised a Frog Watch and Field Photography session at Phumen Engti village in Karbi Anglong district, bringing together participants from diverse academic and professional backgrounds to explore local amphibian life and ecological knowledge.

According to an official statement, the event, held on July 12, included a trail walk through forested areas near the village.

- Advertisement -

It was led by herpetologist Dr Jayanta Kumar Roy and supported by local biodiversity enthusiasts Mongal Rongphar and Bidaram Tokbi, who have long been associated with conservation efforts in the region.

Related Posts:

Participants included a PhD scholar from Royal Global University, two zoology students from Debraj Roy College in Golaghat, a faculty member from IIT Gandhinagar, an assistant professor from Digboi College, and a graduate student from its Zoology Department.

This mix of experience levels and institutions contributed to a rich exchange of knowledge throughout the session.

As the group trekked through the forest trail, they observed and photographed several species of reptiles and amphibians, including lizards, geckos, and frogs.

- Advertisement -

Discussions during the walk focused on habitat identification, behavioural traits, and ecological significance of the species spotted.

In the evening, participants gathered for an informal sharing session on amphibian conservation, which also featured the narration of a traditional Karbi folk tale by a local community member.

The story offered insights into the region’s ecological wisdom and oral traditions, adding cultural depth to the scientific experience.

Species recorded during the session included Euphlyctis cyanophlyctis (Indian Skipper Frog), Minervarya teraiensis and Minervarya pierrei (Cricket Frogs), Leptobrachium smithi (Red-eyed Frog), Duttaphrynus melanostictus (Asian Common Toad), Amolops assamensis (Assamese Cascade Frog), bent-toed geckos, garden lizards, and two species of skinks.

- Advertisement -

The initiative, supported by IUCN-KfW and the US Fish and Wildlife Service, forms part of Aaranyak’s ongoing efforts to conserve biodiversity and ecosystems in the Kaziranga-Karbi Anglong and Manas landscapes.

It also aims to support indigenous communities through sustainable livelihood promotion, education, and awareness programmes.

10 Majestic Waterfalls Of Arunachal Worth Chasing
10 Majestic Waterfalls Of Arunachal Worth Chasing
Top 10 Most Beautiful Places to Visit in Darjeeling
Top 10 Most Beautiful Places to Visit in Darjeeling
Best Places To Visit In India In July- August
Best Places To Visit In India In July- August
10 Best Monsoon Destinations In South India For A Rain-Soaked Getaway
10 Best Monsoon Destinations In South India For A Rain-Soaked Getaway
10 Health Benefits Of Eating Paani Puri During The Monsoon
10 Health Benefits Of Eating Paani Puri During The Monsoon

- Advertisement -
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

‘Invasion by people of one religion’ altering state’s demography: Assam CM

The Hills Times -
10 Majestic Waterfalls Of Arunachal Worth Chasing Top 10 Most Beautiful Places to Visit in Darjeeling Best Places To Visit In India In July- August 10 Best Monsoon Destinations In South India For A Rain-Soaked Getaway 10 Health Benefits Of Eating Paani Puri During The Monsoon