Aaranyak organises frog watch and field photography session in Karbi Anglong

DIPHU, July 15: Aaranyak, a biodiversity conservation organisation, recently organised a Frog Watch and Field Photography session at Phumen Engti village in Karbi Anglong district, bringing together participants from diverse academic and professional backgrounds to explore local amphibian life and ecological knowledge.

According to an official statement, the event, held on July 12, included a trail walk through forested areas near the village.

It was led by herpetologist Dr Jayanta Kumar Roy and supported by local biodiversity enthusiasts Mongal Rongphar and Bidaram Tokbi, who have long been associated with conservation efforts in the region.

Participants included a PhD scholar from Royal Global University, two zoology students from Debraj Roy College in Golaghat, a faculty member from IIT Gandhinagar, an assistant professor from Digboi College, and a graduate student from its Zoology Department.

This mix of experience levels and institutions contributed to a rich exchange of knowledge throughout the session.

As the group trekked through the forest trail, they observed and photographed several species of reptiles and amphibians, including lizards, geckos, and frogs.

Discussions during the walk focused on habitat identification, behavioural traits, and ecological significance of the species spotted.

In the evening, participants gathered for an informal sharing session on amphibian conservation, which also featured the narration of a traditional Karbi folk tale by a local community member.

The story offered insights into the region’s ecological wisdom and oral traditions, adding cultural depth to the scientific experience.

Species recorded during the session included Euphlyctis cyanophlyctis (Indian Skipper Frog), Minervarya teraiensis and Minervarya pierrei (Cricket Frogs), Leptobrachium smithi (Red-eyed Frog), Duttaphrynus melanostictus (Asian Common Toad), Amolops assamensis (Assamese Cascade Frog), bent-toed geckos, garden lizards, and two species of skinks.

The initiative, supported by IUCN-KfW and the US Fish and Wildlife Service, forms part of Aaranyak’s ongoing efforts to conserve biodiversity and ecosystems in the Kaziranga-Karbi Anglong and Manas landscapes.

It also aims to support indigenous communities through sustainable livelihood promotion, education, and awareness programmes.