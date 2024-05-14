26.2 C
Karbi students from fringe villages explore Aaranyak’s nature camp

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, May 13: A three-day nature camp for young Karbi students has been organised by Aaranyak, a biodiversity conservation organisation in collaboration with the Chandrasing Rongpi Memorial High School at Kohora in Karbi Anglong district.

The aim of the nature camp, which took place from May 10 to 12, was to foster a deep connection with nature from an early age and to create awareness about the natural world around us and its importance in sustaining our lives, The event was organised to promote environmental awareness and education, and featured various engaging sessions and activities led by experienced resource persons and supported by dedicated team members of research driven organisation Aaranyak.

A total of 23 students from 9 villages namely, Bakring Engti, Chandrasing Rongpi, Diring Lekthe, Engle Pathar, Khailun Terang, Phumen Engti, Sivoram Terang, Diring Lekthe and Sarbura Singnar of the Kaziranga Karbi Anglong Landscape participated inthe three-day long event.

During the inaugural ceremony, Sanjay Gogoi, RO of the department of soil conservation of the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council and Hariram Engti, social worker from Engle Pathar graced the event. The guest also encouraged and interacted with the participants and student’skits were also distributed accordingly.

The indoor events featured insightful presentations by Aaranyak’s Jayanta Sarma on the topic, ‘Interpretation Skills and Observing Our Surroundings’ followed by Sarlongjon Teron on ‘Relationship of Karbi Community with Nature’.  On the other hand, Arif Hussain gave a presentation on ‘Know Your Wildlife and Stories from the Jungle’. These sessions aimed to enhance thestudents’ understanding of nature observation, cultural and traditional significance and appreciation of nature.

The outdoor activities were designed to be interactive and engaging. An introductory session through memory games was also held among the students. Participants then enjoyed games such as Web of Life, and, puzzle game, fostering teamwork and environmental awareness.

Aaranyak’s Bhaskor Barukial delivered a presentation on ‘Birds and How to Identify Them’ to equip the students with foundational knowledge about avian species. A nature trail was organised and led by Aaranyak experts Arif Hussain, Bhaskor Barukial and Rangsina Phangcho. The participants had the opportunity to immerse themselves in the great outdoors and observe the natural surroundings firsthand. The students showcased their learning through poster presentations on the nature trail, followed by an experience-sharing session. This interactive approach reinforced their understanding and encouraged reflection.

Practical activities, such as learning on soil texture and characteristics, planting trees and visiting the community nursery to learn and observe vermin-composting were also held. Fun games like treasure hunt and musical chair correlating the natural resources variation with Hoolock gibbon voices added an element of excitement and playfulness to the learning experience.

Aaranyak’s Jayanta Kumar Roy interacted with the students discussed on the ‘Importance of

Frogs: Toads in the Ecosystem’ and shed light on the vital role these amphibians play in maintaining the ecological balance. The participants also engaged in the break and paper game, which explored engineering principles and the application of science in nature.

The camp concluded with a captivating drama performance by the students, divided into four groups. The scripts, written by Swapan Nath and directed by the Aaranyak team, provided an entertaining and creative platform for the participants to express their learning and experiences.

An exhilarating safari guided by experts Bhaskar Barukial, Arif Hussain, and Dipankar Lahkar. The students’ senses were heightened as they encountered the wilderness up close. Following the safari, the students engaged in a creative poster-making activity, where they had to illustrate and name four different animals or birds they had encountered during their excursion. After capturing their memories on paper, Lahkar led an insightful discussion on endangered species of animals and their habitats, raising awareness about the importance of conservation efforts.

Mirmili Engtipi, a participant, said, “I liked the program very much, and such a programme will encourage students like us to participate in nature conservation aswell as promote interest in learning”.

The event would not have been successful without the support and dedication of the Aaranyak team members and Theso Group of Chandrasing Rongpi village respectively.

