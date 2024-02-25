AASU Mukali Bihu In Boarding Field On April 15

HT Correspondent

SIVASAGAR, Feb 24: The All Assam Students’ Union’s (AASU) Sivasagar district and Anchalik Committees will celebrate Mukali Bihu in the Boarding Field with a day-long programme on April 15, the second day of the Assamese month of Bohag.

A new celebration committee was formed in a meeting held in Sivasagar on Friday. While Naren Chetia was elected the president of the committee, advocate Diganta Mongal Neog and Dipankar Saikia will hold the posts of working president and secretary respectively.

An exhibition on lok badya (folk musical instruments) will be an added attraction besides the traditional dance forms to be staged by different ethnic communities of the district in the Mukali Bihu. Dipankar Saikia read out the secretarial report and presented last year’s accounts of income and expenditures. He said that the last year’s Bihu committee incurred a loss of over a lakh due to inclement weather.

The meeting was presided over by AASU Sivasagar district president, Manob Hazarika and it was addressed by the president of Sivasagar Sports Association (SSA), Punaram Mili, former principal of the Sivasagar Girls’ College Buddhin Mishra, senior journalist Manoj Kumar Borthakur, Somes Deka, H Bhattacharjya, Ansaruddin Ahmed, Anamika Kalita, AASU executive member Samiran Phukan and Dhrubajyoti Kalita.

Other dignitaries present were SSA vice president Anil Acharya, secretary Manoj Bhagawati, Asom Unnati Sabha secretary Sarat Hazarika, journalist, Joyjyoti Gogoi, Kumar Abhijit Duwora, Parag Saikia, Muktab Ahmed, Prabin Sarma, Dhrubajyoti Borthakur, Utpal Dutta and principal of the Betbari HS School Jayanta M Gogoi.

Dwijen Gogoi, an exponent in traditional musical instruments mesmerised those present on the occasion by playing Bihu tunes on his flute.