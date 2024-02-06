AASU opposes English as medium of instruction in vernacular schools

HT Correspondent

JORHAT, Feb 5: Responding to the call given by the central committee of the All Assam Students Union (AASU), the Jorhat district unit of the students’ body on Monday staged a demonstration in front of Jorhat district commissioner’s office complex seeking revocation of state government’s decision to teach science and mathematics subjects in English medium in all vernacular medium government schools from Class VI.

- Advertisement -

The protesters holding banners and placards shouted slogans against the state government and the education department seeking withdrawal of the decision and to continue with the earlier practice of teaching the said two subjects in mother tongue languages.

They also burnt the effigy of state education minister, Ranoj Pegu. The protesters stated that the decision of the state government was contrary to the announcements made by the Prime Minister and Union home minister, who in recent times were pushing for medium of teaching to be in the mother tongue in engineering and medical institutions.

They also pointed out that the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 has laid emphasis on use of mother tongue and local languages in the primary level. Terming the government’s move as detrimental to the growth of Assamese, Bodo and other local languages, the protesters urged the government not to impose the said decision on the schools and pay heed to the opposition in this regard voiced by the students body and also from several quarters for the greater interest of the state and the students.

The protesters, on the other hand, urged the state government to take necessary steps to improve the infrastructure of government schools in the state. They said that since last year the AASU were holding stir programmes across the state opposing the decision and would continue to do so till government withdraws the decision.