4 held for duping people by promising them jobs in Tata’s semiconductor unit: Police

MORIGAON, June 7: Four persons, including a college lecturer, were arrested in Assam’s Morigaon district on Saturday for allegedly duping people by promising them jobs in the Tata group’s upcoming semiconductor unit in lieu of money, police said.

The semiconductor unit is being set up at Jagiroad in Morigaon district.

The accused had collected lakhs of rupees from aspirants with the promise of providing jobs in the unit, a police officer said.

“The scam involved creating fake WhatsApp groups and promising lucrative jobs to unemployed youths in Nagaon and Morigaon districts,” the police officer said.

Led by alleged mastermind Tarikul Ahmed, who posed as an engineer at the semiconductor unit, they offered fake job opportunities to hundreds of youths, the officer said.

“They collected lakhs of rupees from the victims, promising them jobs in the project. The scammers even created fake appointment letters, interview letters and other documents to deceive the victims,” the police officer said.

A lecturer of Economics at a college in Nagaon district and three others were apprehended, the officer said.

A police investigation revealed that large sums of money got deposited in Islam’s account.

The police have appealed to the public to be cautious, verify the authenticity of job offers and report any suspicious activities to the authorities. (PTI)