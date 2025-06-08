25.4 C
Guwahati
Sunday, June 8, 2025
type here...

4 held for duping people by promising them jobs in Tata’s semiconductor unit: Police

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

MORIGAON, June 7: Four persons, including a college lecturer, were arrested in Assam’s Morigaon district on Saturday for allegedly duping people by promising them jobs in the Tata group’s upcoming semiconductor unit in lieu of money, police said.

The semiconductor unit is being set up at Jagiroad in Morigaon district.

- Advertisement -

The accused had collected lakhs of rupees from aspirants with the promise of providing jobs in the unit, a police officer said.

Related Posts:

“The scam involved creating fake WhatsApp groups and promising lucrative jobs to unemployed youths in Nagaon and Morigaon districts,” the police officer said.

Led by alleged mastermind Tarikul Ahmed, who posed as an engineer at the semiconductor unit, they offered fake job opportunities to hundreds of youths, the officer said.

“They collected lakhs of rupees from the victims, promising them jobs in the project. The scammers even created fake appointment letters, interview letters and other documents to deceive the victims,” the police officer said.

- Advertisement -

A lecturer of Economics at a college in Nagaon district and three others were apprehended, the officer said.

A police investigation revealed that large sums of money got deposited in Islam’s account.

The police have appealed to the public to be cautious, verify the authenticity of job offers and report any suspicious activities to the authorities. (PTI)

Top 10 Summer Vacation Destinations In India
Top 10 Summer Vacation Destinations In India
10 Romantic Honeymoon Destinations in Assam for an Unforgettable Getaway
10 Romantic Honeymoon Destinations in Assam for an Unforgettable Getaway
Top Litchi-Producing Regions In India
Top Litchi-Producing Regions In India
Most Visited Destinations in India During the Rainy Season
Most Visited Destinations in India During the Rainy Season
Top 10 Health Benefits of Drinking Coconut Water in Summer
Top 10 Health Benefits of Drinking Coconut Water in Summer

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://www.thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Dimapur village chiefs call for ILP application through offline mode

The Hills Times -
Top 10 Summer Vacation Destinations In India 10 Romantic Honeymoon Destinations in Assam for an Unforgettable Getaway Top Litchi-Producing Regions In India Most Visited Destinations in India During the Rainy Season Top 10 Health Benefits of Drinking Coconut Water in Summer