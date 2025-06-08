25.4 C
Guwahati
Sunday, June 8, 2025
type here...

BJP nominates Kanad Purkayastha as RS candidate from Assam

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, June 7:  The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday named Kanad Purkayastha as its official candidate for the upcoming biennial Rajya Sabha elections from Assam.

- Advertisement -

The announcement was made through a formal notification issued by BJP National general secretary Arun Singh.

Related Posts:

Purkayastha, currently serving as secretary of the BJP’s Assam Pradesh unit, is a veteran party worker known for his grassroots involvement and long-standing commitment to the organisation.

Reacting to the nomination, Purkayastha expressed his gratitude on social media, calling it a recognition of his service and a reaffirmation of the party’s core values.

“This gesture is not just an acknowledgment of my dedication and service to the party, but also a reaffirmation of the values we uphold—commitment, integrity, and selfless service,” he wrote.

- Advertisement -

Calling Assam his “home, inspiration, and strength,” he added that being nominated for the Upper House was a “great honour and a humbling moment.” He also extended his thanks to chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, state BJP president Dilip Saikia, and party workers for their support and blessings.

State party chief Dilip Saikia welcomed the decision and thanked the BJP’s central leadership for choosing Purkayastha.

“Congratulations to Shri @kanadpurkaystha on being nominated as BJP’s Rajya Sabha candidate from Assam. May his journey ahead be marked by impactful service and steadfast commitment to the people,” Saikia said in a post on X.

Purkayastha was selected from a shortlist of 13 senior leaders drawn up by the Assam BJP. Of the two Rajya Sabha seats falling vacant from the state, the BJP will contest one, while its ally, the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), will field a candidate for the other.

- Advertisement -

The Rajya Sabha elections are scheduled following the upcoming retirement of incumbents Mission Ranjan Das and Birendra Prasad Baishya on June 14, according to the Election Commission of India.

Top 10 Summer Vacation Destinations In India
Top 10 Summer Vacation Destinations In India
10 Romantic Honeymoon Destinations in Assam for an Unforgettable Getaway
10 Romantic Honeymoon Destinations in Assam for an Unforgettable Getaway
Top Litchi-Producing Regions In India
Top Litchi-Producing Regions In India
Most Visited Destinations in India During the Rainy Season
Most Visited Destinations in India During the Rainy Season
Top 10 Health Benefits of Drinking Coconut Water in Summer
Top 10 Health Benefits of Drinking Coconut Water in Summer

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://www.thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Dimapur village chiefs call for ILP application through offline mode

The Hills Times -
Top 10 Summer Vacation Destinations In India 10 Romantic Honeymoon Destinations in Assam for an Unforgettable Getaway Top Litchi-Producing Regions In India Most Visited Destinations in India During the Rainy Season Top 10 Health Benefits of Drinking Coconut Water in Summer