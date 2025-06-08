BJP nominates Kanad Purkayastha as RS candidate from Assam

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, June 7: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday named Kanad Purkayastha as its official candidate for the upcoming biennial Rajya Sabha elections from Assam.

The announcement was made through a formal notification issued by BJP National general secretary Arun Singh.

Purkayastha, currently serving as secretary of the BJP’s Assam Pradesh unit, is a veteran party worker known for his grassroots involvement and long-standing commitment to the organisation.

Reacting to the nomination, Purkayastha expressed his gratitude on social media, calling it a recognition of his service and a reaffirmation of the party’s core values.

“This gesture is not just an acknowledgment of my dedication and service to the party, but also a reaffirmation of the values we uphold—commitment, integrity, and selfless service,” he wrote.

Calling Assam his “home, inspiration, and strength,” he added that being nominated for the Upper House was a “great honour and a humbling moment.” He also extended his thanks to chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, state BJP president Dilip Saikia, and party workers for their support and blessings.

State party chief Dilip Saikia welcomed the decision and thanked the BJP’s central leadership for choosing Purkayastha.

“Congratulations to Shri @kanadpurkaystha on being nominated as BJP’s Rajya Sabha candidate from Assam. May his journey ahead be marked by impactful service and steadfast commitment to the people,” Saikia said in a post on X.

Purkayastha was selected from a shortlist of 13 senior leaders drawn up by the Assam BJP. Of the two Rajya Sabha seats falling vacant from the state, the BJP will contest one, while its ally, the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), will field a candidate for the other.

The Rajya Sabha elections are scheduled following the upcoming retirement of incumbents Mission Ranjan Das and Birendra Prasad Baishya on June 14, according to the Election Commission of India.