Sunday, June 8, 2025
Dimapur village chiefs call for ILP application through offline mode

The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Correspondent

DIMAPUR, June 7: The GB Union Dimapur (Sadar) on Friday urged the Dimapur district administration to allow offline application for inner line permit (ILP) in the district.

In a letter to Dimapur DC, president of the GBs (village chiefs) union W Kholie Kapfo and general secretary T Onen Jamir said cited practical difficulty in obtaining ILP if it is done only through online mode.

The union said majority non-indigenous people residing in Dimapur are surely going to face problems due to their poor literacy and lack of knowledge of using the online app through a smart mobile phone. It said the implementation of ILP may be greatly hindered if it is only carried out through the online system.

The union requested the district administration to look into the matter for the convenience of the general public and the success of the ILP implementation in Dimapur.

It also said the government had taken the right step to enforce ILP all over Nagaland, including Dimapur district.

The GBs assured to fully support the government’s decision and assist the district administration wherever needed for implementation of ILP within the Dimapur Sadar areas.

