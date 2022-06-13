ABSU carries out special discussion on BTR accord implementation

HT Correspondent

KOKRAJHAR, June 12: A special discussion on the Bodo Peace Accord implementation (Bodoland Territorial Region), 2020 & issues related to ex-NDFB (National Democratic Front of Bodoland) members was held at Kokrajhar Commerce College auditorium in Kokrajhar on Saturday.

The event was organised by All Bodo Students Union (ABSU) and chaired by ABSU vice president Khwrwmdao Wary.

Among others, MLAs Lawrence Islary,Jiran Basumatary; BTR deputy CEM Gabinda Chandra Basumatary; leaders from ex NDFB organisations Ranjit Basumatary, Amar Basumatary (Saikhong), Sanjay Swargiary, Ohnjalu Basumatary; UN Academy director Krishna Gopal Basumatary; Bodoland University registrar Dr Subung Basumatary; Gossaigaon College principal Dr Kumud Ranjan Basumatary were prominent attendees on the occasion.

ABSU president Dipen Boro said that the BTR Accord clauses are getting implemented one after and Bodoland region have been gaining its peace and harmony since the signing of BTR accord on January 27, 2020 as the ex-NDFB organisations, ABSU leaders and UBPO signed the BTR Peace Accord.