Governor inaugurates ‘Yoga Fest’ of Mahapurush Srimanta Sankardeva Vishwavidyalaya

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, June 12: As a run up to the International Day of Yoga on June 21, Assam Governor Prof. Jagdish Mukhi inaugurated a ‘Yoga Fest’ which was jointly organised by the department of Yogic Science and Naturopathy of Mahapurush Srimanta Sankardeva Vishwavidyalaya and ministry of Ayush at a programme held at Srimanta Sankardev Kalakshetra.

While speaking on the occasion, the Governor said, “In our Indian tradition ‘health’ is considered a paramount importance. It is said that if a person does not have a healthy mind, body and soul, he cannot enjoy life. If we are not healthy, we cannot enjoy life. To enjoy the joy of life, it is very important for our health to be good and disease free.”

The Governor also said, “We have to understand that if we want to keep our body healthy, we have to take some care. Healthy mind and soul can reside only in a healthy body. Yoga is the way to achieve a healthy body, mind and soul.”

The Governor said that during Covid pandemic, everyone realised that the best and easiest way to boost immunity is to resort to yoga and make yoga a part of our lives. During the pandemic period, yoga and naturopathy proved to be a panacea for millions. Moreover, ‘Yoga’ is a priceless gift of the ancient Indian tradition. Yoga is such power, through which balance is achieved not only between the parts of the body, but also the body, mind and soul. This is the reason that by practicing daily yoga, apart from physical ailments, mental problems can be kept at bay.

“Yoga is beneficial for all age groups. The more people’s interest in yoga increases, the better their life will be. This is the reason that along with India, the entire world has accepted the efficacy of yoga and gradually accepted yoga to keep a healthy body, mind and soul.” The Governor, therefore, expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi whose leadership has enabled the world to accept yoga and celebrate the International Day of Yoga.

The Governor also expressed happiness that the Vishwavidyalaya named after the great 15th century saint Shrimanta Sankardev, the Yoga Fest is being organised with the basic objective to impart value education with a humanistic outlook to stimulate the health and brain of mankind. He also stressed that even Sankardev had also emphasised on the practice of yoga for health, body, mind and soul. Even hundreds of years ago, Shrimant Sankardeva had systematically promoted the practice of yoga in the name of ‘Mati Akhara’.

The Governor also said that the ‘New National Education Policy’ has also emphasised on integrating India’s ancient education system with scientific approach. Since yoga and naturopathy have found a place in the university curriculum, there is a need for scientific deliberation to present them in concrete form to the younger generation. The Governor also wished for the successful completion of the ‘Yoga Fest’.

The inauguration programme was attended by the vice chancellor of Mahapurush Srimanta Sankardeva Vishwavidyalaya Prof. Mridul Hazarika, general secretary of Srimanta Sankardeva Sangha Babul Bora and a host of other dignitaries.