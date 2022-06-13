Hriday celebrates completion of one year

HT Correspondent

DEMOW, June 12: Hriday- Akhon Hohair Haat (A Helping Hand), an NGO completed its one year and celebrated it in Rajabari Sarkari, a class primary school situated in Desang Rajabari near Demow on Saturday. The NGO was formed in the memory of Hriday Pran Chutia who was born on June 11, 2013 and died on September 9, 2018. June 11 was the birthday of Hriday Pran Chutia and on this very day the NGO was formed.

On the occasion ‘Hriday- Akhon Hohair Haat’ felicitated the dignitaries present in the programme where Shekhar Jyoti Dowari, advisor of the NGO anchored. The members of NGO felicitated Ajay Kumar Gogoi, president of Demow Press Club; media persons of Demow Press Club- Prasanta Gogoi, Rupjyoti Handique, Iftikar Rahman, Aurobinda Dey, Gautam Hira, Utpal Dowerah, Deepjyoti Hazarika, Keshab Gogoi, Nabin Gogoi and Baikuntha Gohain. The members of NGO also felicitated Rajen Changmai, assistant teacher; Nagen Chetia, headmaster of Rajabari Sarkari; Radhanath Suri, teacher; Bijoy Bishal, singer along with other dignitaries.

After that an earthen lamp was lit by Popy Chutia, mother of Hriday Pran Chutia which was followed by a plantation of saplings. The members of ‘Hriday- Akhon Hohair Haat’ distributed pens among the students of Rajabari Sarkari in the programme on Saturday. In the programme, the school staff of Rajabari Sarkari, local media persons of Demow and members of Hriday- Akhon Hohair Haat were present.