ABSU extends gratitude to Election Commission



HT Correspondent

KOKRAJHAR, JUNE 22: The All Bodo Students Union (ABSU) has expressed its appreciation for the draft publication of the delimitation of Assembly and Parliamentary constituencies by the Election Commission of India on Tuesday.

Addressing reporters at a press conference held at the Kokrajhar Press Club, Khwrwmdao Wary, president (in-charge) of ABSU, hailed the publication of the draft delimitation of parliamentary and assembly segments across Assam. He described it as a commendable step initiated by the Election Commission of India and expressed the union’s gratitude for allowing the process of claims and objections.

ABSU thanked the Election Commission for considering their appeal to maintain the status quo of the Kokrajhar Parliamentary constituency, ensuring its reservation for ST (Scheduled Tribe) on behalf of the tribal people of the BTR (Bodoland Territorial Region) under the Sixth Schedule. However, Wary noted that there has been an increase in the number of reserved seats for tribals in the Assam Assembly, from 16 to 19, and an increase of one Assembly seat in the BTR, bringing the total number of Assembly seats in the BTR to 15, with six reserved for ST.

Wary mentioned that there are still concerns among the tribal people in certain districts of Assam. ABSU intends to represent these concerns to the Election Commission through claims and objections on behalf of the Bodo concentrated areas.

Regarding the demand for two Parliamentary seats in the BTR region with exclusive Assembly Constituencies, Wary stated that the draft has not met this demand. Instead, the adjustment in the draft includes Assembly constituencies from outside the BTR, such as Darrang Parliamentary constituency. Wary emphasised the need to maintain the convenience for administration while preserving the territorial jurisdiction of the Sixth Schedule Council. He suggested the creation of another Parliamentary constituency comprising Assembly Constituencies within the BTR to better align with administrative jurisdictions.

The students’ union is committed to addressing the concerns of the people, particularly the tribal communities, in order to protect their political rights, privileges, and cultural identity, added the ABSU leader.

