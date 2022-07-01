ABSU’s special orientation programme concludes

HT Correspondent

KOKRAJHAR, June 30: The influential All Bodo Students Union (ABSU) organised a special orientation programme for the UPSC/APSC civil services examination for the aspiring civil servants across the state and till date 1,447 peoples have registered their names and attended the six locations of the orientation programme.

The programme started from June 25 in Kokrajhar and on Thursday, it was held in Guwahati.

The programmes were successfully organised at different places including Bijni (June 26), Nikashi, Baksa (June 27), Udalguri (June 28), Tezpur (June 29) and Guwahati (June 30) and received good response from the participants in the state.

Notably, the special orientation programme was made open for the interested candidates through google form registration, where 1,447 candidates have registered their names and attended at different six locations.

In a press statement on Thursday, ABSU president Dipen Boro and general secretary Khanindra Basumatary said that the students’ union has been emphasising for bringing massive awareness to create a competitive environment among the students in the state.

“The objective of organising such an orientation programme is to raise the awareness level amongst the civil service aspirants, moreover to motivate the candidates to strive for such services, even if they belong from diverse socio-economic-educational background and irrespective of the medium of education. We especially targeted the Bodo medium who are unable to get their basic concepts cleared to prepare for civil services,” ABSU leaders said.

Throughout the six days orientation programme, Jitender Kumar Bhardwaj, director of BEACON IAS tried to enlighten the students with the basic understanding of the civil service examinations and guided the students on how to start preparing for CSE. He also elaborately interacted with candidates to understand more on the queries placed by aspirants.

During the six days, many civil servants supported the orientation programme by sharing their experiences and providing useful information for cracking the examination.

On the last day in Guwahati on Thursday, in the presence of Hiren Nath, IPS, ADGP (SB) Assam Police the culmination programme was held. Being from the vernacular Assamese medium rural school, he encouraged the candidates to dedicate themselves and work hard to crack the examination. Nath lauded the students’ union for carrying out the special orientation programme for the young generations.

“Reading the text books thoroughly will completely clear any concept about the subject as well as reading daily newspapers and competitive journals to keep yourself updated about current affairs and general knowledge will come handy,” Nath added.

“The union will conduct such an orientation programme in future and inculcate more ideas and knowledge on how to prepare and crack the civil services examination,” ABSU president Dipen Boro said.