MG Study Hub inaugurated in Itanagar

ITANAGAR, June 30: In a significant initiative to support academic excellence and lifelong learning, MG Study Hub, a modern private library and study centre, was formally inaugurated on Sunday at Lower Niti Vihar, opposite Kingcup School, near IG Park Gate No. 1 in Itanagar.

According to an official statement, the facility is designed to cater to students, competitive exam aspirants, and working professionals by offering a peaceful and distraction-free environment for focused study. The centre operates 24×7 and provides individual study desks, high-speed internet, continuous power backup, and essential amenities such as charging points, making it an ideal choice for those seeking a dedicated and reliable study space.

The founder of MG Study Hub, Yarda Naren, speaking at the inauguration ceremony, stated, “Our aim is to create a place where minds grow — a quiet, cozy environment where learners can focus and succeed. In a time when attention is often divided, we hope this space can help students stay committed to their goals.” She added that the facility had been conceptualised to promote self-discipline, productivity, and academic consistency, especially in the face of growing digital distractions and limited access to quiet spaces.

MG Study Hub has been equipped with features including well-lit and ergonomic study desks, seamless internet connectivity, and a clean, calm ambiance under constant CCTV surveillance to ensure security. Membership plans are designed to be accessible, with options available for daily, weekly, monthly, and yearly usage. The flexible pricing and quality infrastructure make it particularly attractive for aspirants preparing for civil services, bank exams, and other competitive fields.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by members of the local community, well-wishers, and dignitaries, including Yarda Nikki, President of the All Arunachal Pradesh Amateur Karate Do Association (APAKA), who graced the occasion as a special guest.

With its official opening, MG Study Hub has also announced special launch offers for early subscribers. The management encourages interested individuals to visit the facility and explore the membership plans available.

The opening of MG Study Hub marks a positive step in fostering a learning-centric ecosystem in the capital city, providing students and professionals with the resources and environment they need to thrive academically and intellectually.