Academic Institutes Celebrate Pre-Rongali Bihu In Tezpur

HT Correspondent

TEZPUR, April 13: Various schools and colleges in Tezpur and its adjoining areas celebrated pre-Rongali Bihu on Thursday to instill an obligation towards their culture.

- Advertisement -

Among other institutions Darrang College, Tezpur College, Khelmati High School, Jamuguri Academy, Omeo Das Higher Secondary School, Jugal Higher Secondary School, Thelamara Higher Secondary School and LOKD College, Dhekiajuli celebrated the event in a befitting manner showcasing Bihu dance, Bwisagw dance, Jhumur and Nepali dance.

In Jugal Higher Secondary School Bihu, Bwisagw, Nepali and Jhumur dances performed by the students mesmerized the teaching staff and other public including SMDC members present in the event. The event was conducted by in charge teacher of culture and literary department, Ninkunisha Neog while principal of the school, Biswajit Boro highlighted the importance of celebrating the event in schools and other academic institutions. Being present as special guests of the event, SMDC, president, Bakul Kurmi, vice president, Suren Keot among others spoke on the occasion. Prior to it a plantation drive was also held in the school campus.