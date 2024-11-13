ACYPA inaugurates new office in Chandrapur

HT Correspondent

BOKAJAN, Nov 12: The office of the Bokajan Regional Committee of the Anti-Corruption Youth Power of Assam was opened at Chandrapur here in the presence of Bijoy Boro, president of the Bokajan Regional Committee of the Anti-Corruption Youth Power of Assam. Guluk Das, secretary of the central committee, ACYPA, inaugurated the office.

The president of ACYPA Karbi Anglong, Citra Boruah, stated that their office was previously located at the Bokajan CCI Gate, but due to certain encumbrances, they had to relocate.

Secretary of Karbi Anglong, Sonsing Tisso; president of the Khatkhati Press Club, Anand Terang; and others attended the inauguration of the ACYPA office.