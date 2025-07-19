ADC Kabita Deka visits NTPC Bongaigaon’s Girl Empowerment Mission programme

HT Correspondent

KOKRAJHAR, July 18: As part of its continued efforts to promote holistic development through the Girl Empowerment Mission (GEM), NTPC Bongaigaon, Salakati hosted Kabita Deka, ACS, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Kokrajhar, at its GEM facility.

Her visit served as a major source of encouragement for the young girls enrolled in the programme.

Deka was warmly welcomed by members of the Bardwi Shikla Ladies Club and senior NTPC officials. During her visit, she interacted with the participants of the GEM programme, sharing insights from her personal journey into civil services and offering practical guidance and motivational advice.

Her address focused on self-belief, ambition, and perseverance, drawing from her own experiences in public service.

The session left a strong impact on the girls, instilling in them a renewed sense of purpose and confidence.

Deka also toured the GEM facility and was briefed on the infrastructure and curriculum designed to support the all-round development of the participants.

She appreciated the thoughtful planning and execution of the programme, commending NTPC Bongaigaon’s commitment to nurturing an empowering environment for girls.

Emphasising the importance of personal safety, education, and self-reliance, the ADC encouraged the girls to aim high and make use of every opportunity to grow.

The visit concluded with a commemorative group photograph, symbolising a shared commitment to girl empowerment.

NTPC Bongaigaon described the visit as a memorable milestone in the journey of the GEM initiative, reiterating its belief that empowering girls lays the foundation for a stronger and more equitable future.