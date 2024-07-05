NTPC Bongaigaon launches Girl Empowerment Mission

HT Correspondent

KOKRAJHAR, July 4: The National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) Bongaigaon Salakati achieved a significant milestone with the inauguration of the Girl Empowerment Mission (GEM), an initiative aimed at nurturing the growth and development of young girls in the region. The event was graced by Ukil Muchahary, executive member of BTR for Water Resources, Food and Civil Supplies & Consumer Affairs, Co-operation, and Welfare of SCs, who inaugurated the program in the presence of Akhilesh Singh, head of Project at NTPC Bongaigaon, and Sangeeta Singh, president of Bardwi Shikla Ladies Club.

In his address, Ukil Muchahary emphasised the importance of empowering young girls and providing them with the necessary tools and opportunities to excel in various fields. He highlighted the transformative potential of GEM as a platform that nurtures talent, builds confidence, and instills determination among young girls. Muchahary stated, “The Girl Empowerment Mission by NTPC Bongaigaon is commendable. It not only recognises the talents of our young girls but also provides the resources and support they need to thrive in all aspects of life. This mission is a beacon of hope and a platform for our girls to shine.”

Ukil also toured the community hall where the GEM participants will stay for a month. He interacted with NTPC officials and staff, appreciating the facilities and arrangements made for the program. He expressed satisfaction with NTPC Bongaigaon’s efforts to create a conducive environment for the holistic development of the girls.

The event commenced with a welcome address by Akhilesh Singh, who provided an overview of GEM and its objectives. Singh emphasised the significance of GEM in driving social change and empowering communities. “GEM aims to create opportunities for young girls to explore their potential and achieve their dreams. We are committed to supporting these girls and helping them become confident and capable individuals,” he said.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by esteemed guests including Asutosh Biswas, GM (Operation), Sangeeta Singh, president of Bardwi Shikla Ladies Club at NTPC Bongaigaon, Onkar Nath, AGM (HR), heads of various departments, CISF officials, and other dignitaries.

The program featured cultural performances by students showcasing their diverse talents and enthusiasm, including a traditional dance by the GEM 2023 participants. The highlight was the finale act by the selected GEM girls, whose performances captivated and inspired the entire audience.

The inauguration of GEM by NTPC Bongaigaon marks the beginning of a new chapter in empowering young girls in the region. The event concluded with a vibrant cultural program, leaving the audience inspired and hopeful for a brighter, more inclusive future for all girls.