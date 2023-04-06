Adhysradhya Of Ramesh Narzary Held At Chechapani Residence 

HT Correspondent

KOKRAJHAR, APRIL 5: The Adhysradhya of late Ramesh Chandra Narzary, senior UPPL party leader was held at his Chechapani residence near Magurmari in Kokrajhar on Wednesday amidst presence of local villagers and his well wishers.

Notably, Ramesh Chandra Narzary was suffering from kidney related disease and breathed his last on March 27.

Narzary was regarded as one of prominent founding members of the UPPL party and retired employee of NTPC Bongaigaon Salakati. He was a noted social activist and member of Land Advisory Board, Kokrajhar, government of Bodoland Territorial Region besides holding post of chairman of Alari Social Foundation, Magurmari.

Chief executive member of Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR), Pramod Boro attended and offered tribute to late Ramesh Chandra Narzary, senior UPPL leader on the Adhysradhya.

During the occasion, CEM Boro was accompanied by EM (BTR) Dr Nilut Swargiary, ex-MLA Chandi Basumatary, UPPL media cell secretary Hantigiri Narzary and several senior party leaders.

Boro expressed his deep sorrow on the demise of Narzary and prayed for eternal peace for the departed soul. He extended condolences on the demise of Ramesh Narzary to the bereaved family members.

He recalled contributions of late Ramesh Narzary who was one of founding members of the UPPL party and later associated with social organisations in his days.

He said that UPPL party lost a great party leader and social activist with his demise.

“I am deeply saddened by the demise of senior UPPL leader, Ramesh Narzary”, he said adding that he was a man of immense dedication & integrity, Narzary worked tirelessly to elevate the stature of our party.

“I pray his soul finds eternal peace & extend my sincere condolences to his family”, Boro added.