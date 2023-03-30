CEM Pramod Boro meets family members of Ramesh Narzary

HT Correspondent

KOKRAJHAR, March 29: Chief executive member (CEM) of Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) and UPPL president, Pramod Boro on Wednesday visited and met family members of late Ramesh Narzary, senior UPPL leader who passed away on March 27 at his Chechapani residence near Magurmari in Kokrajhar.

During the visit, Boro was accompanied by ex-MLA Chandi Basumatary, UPPL media cell secretary Hantigiri Narzary, Kokrajhar district committee of UPPL general secretary Suraj Moshahary.

Narzary was regarded as one of the prominent founding members of the UPPL party and a retired employee of NTPC Bongaigaon Salakati. He was a noted social activist and member of the Land Advisory Board, Kokrajhar, government of Bodoland Territorial Region.

CEM Boro expressed his sorrow at the demise of Narzary and prayed for eternal peace for the departed soul. He extended condolences to the bereaved family members.

He further recalled contributions of late Ramesh Narzary who was one of founding members of the UPPL party.

He said that the UPPL party lost a great party leader and social activist with his demise.

“It is deeply saddened by the demise of senior UPPL leader, Ramesh Narzary,” he said, adding that he was a man of immense dedication & integrity.

“Narzary worked tirelessly to elevate the stature of our party,” Boro added.

“I pray his soul finds eternal peace & extends my sincere condolences to his family,” Boro further said.

Meanwhile, the adhyasradhya of late Ramesh Narzary will be held on April 5 at his Chechapani residence near Magurmari.

Family members and villagers of greater Chechapani village are seen busy on the preparation and arrangements for holding the adhyasradhya with traditional rituals.