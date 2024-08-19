30 C
Adivasi Welfare & Development Council Secretariat Inaugurated in Guwahati

The Secretariat office of the Adivasi Welfare & Development Council was inaugurated in Lokhra, Guwahati, to accelerate welfare access under the guidance of HCM Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma.

HT Digital

August 19, Monday: The Secretariat office of the Adivasi Welfare & Development Council was officially inaugurated in Lokhra, Guwahati. The council, established under the visionary guidance of Hon’ble Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma, aims to accelerate welfare access for the Adivasi community, ensuring their development and prosperity.

During the inauguration, Minister Pijush Hazarika emphasized the importance of dedicated efforts from the officials of the council. He urged them to continue working with unwavering spirit and commitment to ensure the upliftment of the Adivasi community. The newly formed council represents a significant step toward inclusive growth and welfare for the Adivasi people, addressing their needs and aspirations more effectively.

