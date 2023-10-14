Move forward with spirit of service & responsibility towards nation: Pijush tells students

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Oct 13: Minister for water resources, social justice, empowerment, information & public relations, Pijush Hazarika, launched the official distribution ceremony of bicycles to Class IX students under the Chief Minister’s Special Project in Silchar. The Assam government initiated a statewide program to provide bicycles to approximately 3.69 lakh Class IX students in government schools across the state. In Cachar district, 24,220 students received bicycles through this initiative.

During the distribution event, minister Hazarika addressed the students, emphasizing the importance of education and hard work in achieving success. He cited examples of Indian citizens who have attained top positions in prominent companies like Google and Microsoft through dedication and determination. Minister Hazarika also encouraged students to aim for competitive examinations to secure positions such as IAS, IPS, and ACS officers, emphasizing the importance of serving the country and the state.

He further stressed the significance of combining education and personal development with a sense of responsibility toward society and the nation. The minister highlighted the government’s efforts in constructing new medical and engineering colleges, creating opportunities for local students to become doctors and engineers. He reiterated the government’s commitment to student development.

Silchar MLA Dipayan Chakraborty expressed his appreciation for chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s dedication to making Assam one of the top five states in the country. He thanked minister Pijush Hazarika for his initiatives and encouraged students to take full advantage of the bicycles provided by the state government for their academic pursuits and overall well-being.

Lakhipur MLA Kaushik Rai lauded the provision of bicycles to students, including girls, and recognized chief minister Sarma’s efforts to elevate Assam’s status in the country. He also praised the improvements in Anganwadi Centers to facilitate students’ education.

The event witnessed the presence of various dignitaries, including president of Cachar Zilla Parishad Amitabh Rai, Superintendent of Police Numal Mahhato, and other officials.

Our Diphu bureau adds: Minister of transport, fisheries, etc., Parimal Suklabaidya, served as the chief guest at a bicycle distribution ceremony held at the Government Boys Higher Secondary School playground in Karbi Anglong on Friday. During the event, a total of 9,055 bicycles were distributed to students in the Karbi Anglong and West Karbi Anglong districts, with 5,776 bicycles allocated to Karbi Anglong and 3,279 bicycles to West Karbi Anglong.

Minister Suklabaidya addressed the students, emphasizing the importance of education in shaping responsible individuals in society. He encouraged students to focus on their studies and personal development, as education serves as a powerful tool for becoming good and responsible members of society. He praised the government’s efforts, led by chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to improve the education sector in the country.

Tuliram Ronghang, the chief executive member (CEM) of Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC), highlighted the students’ potential to become future leaders and professionals who will contribute to the development of Karbi Anglong and the country. He expressed confidence that among the students, some would go on to become ACS, IAS, IPS officers, engineers, doctors, and other senior officials who would serve both Karbi Anglong and the nation.

The event was attended by various dignitaries, including Member of Parliament Horen Sing Bey, Principal Secretary of KAAC Mukul Kumar Shaikia, and MLAs Bidya Sing Engleng and Darsing Ronghang. Executive Members of KAAC, including Richard Tokbi, Amarsing Tisso, Surjya Rongphar, Lunsing Teron, Dominic Uphing Maslai, and Bilimahan Basumatary, also participated in the event.

Our Nagaon correspondent adds: In Nagaon, state finance minister Ajanta Neog distributed bicycles to class 9 students as part of a special scheme sponsored by the state government. During the event, the minister ceremonially distributed bicycles to 12 students, with the remainder to be distributed by the district administration soon. A total of over 20,174 students from the district have been selected to receive bicycles under the scheme.

The state government has set a target to provide bicycles to 3,69,454 students across the state in the current year. Local MLA Rupak Sarma, Barhampur MLA Jitu Goswami, Raha MLA Sashi Kanta Das, district commissioner Narendra Kr Shah, and other dignitaries from the district administration and the BJP district unit also attended the program.

Minister Ajanta Neog emphasized the importance of education as the backbone of a nation and urged everyone to play a pivotal role in strengthening it in all aspects. She referred to the district’s glorious history in the field of education and expressed her expectation that the current student community in Nagaon would sustain this legacy in the days to come. The bicycle distribution program is a part of the government’s efforts to support students’ education and encourage their participation in the learning process.

Our Hojai correspondent adds: In Hojai, the ceremonial distribution of bicycles under the Chief Minister’s Special Scheme for Students of Government and Provincialized Schools was conducted at the district headquarters in Sankardevnagar. A total of 9,083 students from Class 9 in 74 schools within the district received bicycles during the distribution ceremony.

The event was presided over by Lachit Kumar Das, district commissioner, and was graced by the presence of local MLA Ramkrishna Ghosh and Sibu Mishra, MLA Lumding, who served as the chief guests. Other distinguished guests included Ramabala Devi, president of Hojai Zila Parishad, and Chaturthi Rani Biswas, chairperson of Hojai Municipal Board.

During the event, the guests elaborated on the developmental initiatives carried out by the BJP under the dynamic leadership of chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. This scheme is part of the government’s efforts to support students’ education and provide them with the means to access educational institutions conveniently.

Our Kokrajhar correspondent adds: A total of 12,798 students from Class IX, including 6,988 girls and 5,810 boys, have been provided with bicycles in Kokrajhar district. This initiative is part of a broader effort to distribute bicycles to 3.78 lakh Class 9 students in government and provincialized schools across the entire state.

The chief executive member of Bodoland Territorial Region, Pramod Boro, led the ceremonial distribution of bicycles at a program held at Green Field, Bodofa Nwgwr in Kokrajhar. These bicycles were distributed to students from remote areas who attend government and provincialized schools.

CEM Pramod Boro emphasized that the governments of Assam and Bodoland Territorial Region are committed to providing quality education and services to uplift education in the Bodoland region. This bicycle distribution initiative, led by the Assam government under the leadership of chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, aims to benefit students, particularly those from remote areas, by ensuring they have the means to access education.

Boro expressed his gratitude to chief minister Sarma for this noble educational initiative, and he highlighted the importance of ensuring that no student is deprived of education.

The event was attended by MLAs Lawrence Islary and Jiran Basumatary, BTC executive member Reoreoa Narzihary, and Kokrajhar district commissioner Pradeep Kumar Dwivedi, among others.

Our Sivasagar correspondent adds: A total of 7,746 bicycles were distributed to meritorious students of the ninth standard in Sivasagar. The distribution program was inaugurated by Bimal Bora, the minister of industries, commerce, and cultural affairs, at the Sivasagar Boarding Field.

Minister Bora expressed his hope that providing bicycles to these students would contribute to their academic performance and overall development. The event was attended by district commissioner Aditya Vikram Yadav, Municipality chairperson Mrinalee Konwar, and District BJP president Mayur Buragohain, among others.