Advocacy program illuminates fight against HIV in Cachar

GUWAHATI, Nov 22: A significant milestone in the ongoing battle against HIV in Cachar was marked as Sampoorna Suraksha Kendra, situated at S M DEV Civil Hospital, Silchar, organized a one-day Advocacy Programme on Monday. Dr. Ratna Chakraborty, District AIDS Control Officer, inaugurated the event in the presence of Dr. Arun Debnath, Superintendent of S M DEV Civil Hospital. The participants included representatives from NACP Facilities, NGOs operating in Cachar, Karimganj, and Hailakandi Districts.

The Advocacy Programme, a collaborative effort to strengthen the HIV response, featured Anup Kumar Dutta, CPM DISHA, ASACS, as the distinguished resource person. His insightful guidance underscored the critical role that advocacy plays in shaping public perception, fostering community engagement, and garnering support for vital HIV prevention and control measures.

Sampoorna Suraksha Kendra (SSK), standing as the sole center of its kind in Assam, is a flagship initiative by the National AIDS Control Organization (NACO) strategically implemented in Cachar District. This initiative assumes paramount importance in advancing the national HIV response, particularly focusing on populations at risk for HIV and STIs. The goal is to achieve the ambitious 95-95-95 targets, ensuring that 95% of people living with HIV know their status, 95% of those diagnosed receive sustained antiretroviral therapy, and 95% of those on treatment attain viral suppression. SSK’s tailored approach aims to curb the onset of new HIV and STI/RTI infections, reflecting the commitment to comprehensive and targeted public health strategies.

The advocacy program not only served as a platform for knowledge exchange but also strengthened the collaborative network essential for an effective response against HIV in the region. The shared commitment of participants toward achieving the goals set by national and global health authorities bodes well for the continued progress in the fight against HIV/AIDS.